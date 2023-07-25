European Commission Ready to Consider Export of Ukrainian Grain Via Baltic Ports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The European Commission is ready to consider export of Ukrainian grain from ports of the Baltic countries, spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said on Tuesday.

"In general terms, of course all the corridors of the solidarity lanes are important and the commission is fully engaged in working on enhancing each of the corridors so diffidently the Baltic corridor is also an extremely important one and we are committed on working in that as well," Jahnz told a briefing.