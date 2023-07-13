Open Menu

European Commission Ready To Explore All Solutions When It Comes To Grain Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:46 PM

The European Commission is ready to explore all solutions when it comes to the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a spokesperson told RIA Novosti when asked about the possibility of connecting a subsidiary of the Russian Agriculture Bank to SWIFT

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The European Commission is ready to explore all solutions when it comes to the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a spokesperson told RIA Novosti when asked about the possibility of connecting a subsidiary of the Russian Agriculture Bank to SWIFT.

"We call on all parties of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to prolong the initiative. We are assisting the talks led by the UN and Turkey as required. We are of course open to explore all solutions that contribute to our objective, whilst continuing to ensure that Russia's ability to wage war in Ukraine is hampered as much as possible," the spokesperson said.

