European Commission Recommends Canceling Schemes For Obtaining 'Golden Passports'

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 03:55 PM

European Commission Recommends Canceling Schemes for Obtaining 'Golden Passports'

The European Commission on Monday recommended the EU member states to cancel all schemes on obtaining the so-called golden passports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The European Commission on Monday recommended the EU member states to cancel all schemes on obtaining the so-called golden passports.

"In a recommendation issued today, the Commission is urging Member States to immediately repeal any existing investor citizenship schemes and to ensure strong checks are in place to address the risks posed by investor residence schemes," the commission said in a statement.

The commission also recommended the member states to "assess whether citizenship granted under a 'golden passport' scheme to Russian or Belarusian nationals on an EU sanctions list in connection to the war in Ukraine should be withdrawn".

"Residence permits granted under an investor residence scheme to Russian or Belarusian nationals subject to sanctions should be immediately withdrawn, following an individual assessment and in accordance with the principle of proportionality, fundamental rights and Member States' national law. These measures should apply to Russian or Belarusian nationals significantly supporting the war in Ukraine," the commission said.

