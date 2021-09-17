UrduPoint.com

European Commission Rejects Reports About Dutch-UK Security Agreement

Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:17 PM

The European Commission rejected on Friday reports about Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's alleged plans to invite London to join a security deal with the bloc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The European Commission rejected on Friday reports about Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's alleged plans to invite London to join a security deal with the bloc.

"These are not true. When it comes to any proposal for a framework for cooperation on foreign security or defense issues between the EU and the UK it would first need to be discussed among member states," commission spokesman Peter Stano said o Friday.

More Stories From World

