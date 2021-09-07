UrduPoint.com

European Commission Requests Penalties On Poland For Its System For Disciplining Judges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 03:36 PM

European Commission Requests Penalties on Poland for Its System for Disciplining Judges

The European Commission is taking Poland to court to request financial sanctions for the Polish authorities' decision to set up a special chamber for disciplining judges, EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The European Commission is taking Poland to court to request financial sanctions for the Polish authorities' decision to set up a special chamber for disciplining judges, EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said on Tuesday.

On July 15, the EU Court of Justice ruled that Poland's judiciary system was inconsistent with the European law, as Poland refused to abolish its supreme court's disciplinary chamber. Poland insists that its national constitution is superior to the EU law.

"Today the Commission takes #Poland to the EU Court. We are requesting financial penalties for non-respect of interim measures and asking for the full implementation of the judgment of 15 July. It is my duty, as Justice Commissioner, to ensure the independence of European judges," Reynders wrote on Twitter.

