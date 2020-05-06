European Commission Revises Down Brent Price Forecast to $38 per Barrel in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The European Commission said Wednesday that it was revising down its previous forecast for Brent oil price to be at $38 per barrel in 2020 on average and at $40 per barrel in 2021.

"As a result, the assumptions for Brent prices are revised downwards to an average of 38 USD/bbl in 2020 and 40 USD/bbl in 2021, down by 33% and 28%, respectively compared to the autumn Forecast," the commission said in its Spring Forecast.