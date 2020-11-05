UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Revises Down Global GDP Forecast For 2020, 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

European Commission Revises Down Global GDP Forecast for 2020, 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The European Commission revised down the global GDP forecast for this year and 2021 in its fall release,

In 2020, the commision expects the global GDP to fall by 4.3%, which is 0.8 percentage points worse than in May forecast. In 2021, the commission expects a growth of 4.6 percent, which is 0.6 lower than in the previous forecast. The commissin expects the glbal GDP to grow by 3.6 percent in 2022.

The euro area's GDP is expected to fall by 7.8 percent in 2020, which is 0.1 percentage point worse than in the spring forecast.

Russia's GDP is expected to fall by 4.2 percent in 2020, which is 0.8 percent up from the spring forecast.The commission revised up its forecast for the Russian economy in 2021, from 1.6 percent to 2 percent, and expects 1.9 percent growth for Russia in 2022.

The US economy is expected to fall by 4.6 in 2020, which is better than the may forecast of minus 6.5 percent. In 2021, the US GDP will resume growth, but at 3.7 percent, rather than 4.9, as expected back in the spring.

Related Topics

Russia Euro May 2020 From

Recent Stories

‘Imran Khan consumed “charas” in front of me ..

27 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s gaming-specific features set to o ..

38 minutes ago

Russia Fights Covid Based on Own Experience But St ..

24 minutes ago

Turkey establishes earthquake commission

24 minutes ago

Kiev's New Plan for Donbas Settlement Goes Against ..

24 minutes ago

Top Israeli Hospital Orders 1.5Mln Doses of Russia ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.