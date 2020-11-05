European Commission Revises Down Global GDP Forecast for 2020, 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The European Commission revised down the global GDP forecast for this year and 2021 in its fall release,

In 2020, the commision expects the global GDP to fall by 4.3%, which is 0.8 percentage points worse than in May forecast. In 2021, the commission expects a growth of 4.6 percent, which is 0.6 lower than in the previous forecast. The commissin expects the glbal GDP to grow by 3.6 percent in 2022.

The euro area's GDP is expected to fall by 7.8 percent in 2020, which is 0.1 percentage point worse than in the spring forecast.

Russia's GDP is expected to fall by 4.2 percent in 2020, which is 0.8 percent up from the spring forecast.The commission revised up its forecast for the Russian economy in 2021, from 1.6 percent to 2 percent, and expects 1.9 percent growth for Russia in 2022.

The US economy is expected to fall by 4.6 in 2020, which is better than the may forecast of minus 6.5 percent. In 2021, the US GDP will resume growth, but at 3.7 percent, rather than 4.9, as expected back in the spring.