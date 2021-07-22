UrduPoint.com
European Commission Saw No Request From Kiev To Discuss US-German Nord Stream 2 Deal

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 04:00 PM

European Commission Saw No Request From Kiev to Discuss US-German Nord Stream 2 Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The European Commission has not yet seen a formal request from Ukraine to discuss the US-German agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project, a commission spokesman said on Thursday.

"In terms of the association agreement ... we haven't seen a formal request of that, but we do take note of the statements that have been made," the spokesman told a press briefing.

More Stories From World

