European Commission Saw No Request From Kiev To Discuss US-German Nord Stream 2 Deal
Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 04:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The European Commission has not yet seen a formal request from Ukraine to discuss the US-German agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project, a commission spokesman said on Thursday.
"In terms of the association agreement ... we haven't seen a formal request of that, but we do take note of the statements that have been made," the spokesman told a press briefing.