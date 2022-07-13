UrduPoint.com

European Commission Says Advised To Not Impose Ban On Railway Transit To Kaliningrad

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 07:38 PM

The European Commission said on Wednesday it had advised to not impose a ban on railway transit of sanctioned Russian goods to Kaliningrad if the transit is under appropriate control of the EU member states

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The European Commission said on Wednesday it had advised to not impose a ban on railway transit of sanctioned Russian goods to Kaliningrad if the transit is under appropriate control of the EU member states.

"This guidance confirms that the transit of sanctioned goods by road with Russian operators is not allowed under the EU measures. No such similar prohibition exists for rail transport, without prejudice to Member States' obligation to perform effective controls," the statement read.

