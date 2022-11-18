BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The European Commission is aware about the report by the Swedish Security Service regarding the detonations at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday, adding that the bloc takes the security of critical EU infrastructure very seriously.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish Security Service said that an investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines established that it was an act of sabotage.

"We have seen the reports, I believe we have already commented a lot on the events surrounding Nord Stream 2, as you know, we are not participants ourselves to the investigation, but we are taking very seriously the security of all EU infrastructure," Mamer told reporters.