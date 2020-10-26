UrduPoint.com
European Commission Says Boycotts of French Products After Macron's Words 'Regrettable'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The appeals to ban French exports in middle Eastern countries are unfortunate, although no foreign state has yet responded to them, European Commission Chief spokesman Eric Mamer said on Monday during a press briefing on relations between France, Islamic world and Turkey.

After the brutal killing of French history teacher Samuel Paty on October 16 by radicalized Chechen teenager after the teacher displayed caricatures depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students, prompting national dismay, French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged a new legislation that will create "enlightened islam" in France. He explained that the legislation will help prioritize republican values and control foreign funding for French mosques in the country.

His speech against radical Islamism has drawn condemnations from Muslim countries and organizations, many of which have urged their citizens and members to boycott French goods.

"We have, of course, seen certain calls for boycotts, which we always considered to be regrettable, but as far as we are aware, there has not been any boycott which has been endorsed by any foreign government," Mamer said.

To deflate tensions, French Foreign Ministry has called for an end to calls on boycotts of French products and the anti-French campaign "exploited by a radical minority".

