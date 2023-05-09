UrduPoint.com

European Commission Says Chinese, UAE Firms Could Send Military Goods To Russia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 06:50 PM

European Commission Says Chinese, UAE Firms Could Send Military Goods to Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The European Commission proposes imposing an exports ban on Chinese and UAE companies as they allegedly supply Russia with dual-purpose goods, EUobserver reported on Tuesday, citing a European Commission document.

The Commission said that eight Hong Kong-based Chinese firms - Allparts Trading, Alpha Trading Investments, Asia Pacific Links, 3HC Semiconductors, King-Pai Technology, Sigma Technology, Sinno Electronics, and Tordan Industry - produced military goods, including microelectronics for missile guidance systems, and were "involved in the circumvention of (EU) trade restrictions" on Russia's defense industry, the report said.

The European Union is also planning to add UAE-based I Jet Global and Success Aviation Services to the dual-use ban, the report added.

In addition, several dozen Russian officials and entities, including two minor Russian banks could be included in the next package of sanctions against Russia, the report read, adding that most Russian banks, however, will continue to use the SWIFT system.

On Monday, the European Commission confirmed it had sent the proposal on the 11th package of Russia sanctions to EU members, with the discussion within the EU's Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) set for May 10. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen specified that the new package will focus on countering the circumvention of existing measures.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Russia China European Union UAE May Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 ..

Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 after Imran Khan’s arrest

6 minutes ago
 Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Kha ..

Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Khan?

32 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

53 minutes ago
 First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

3 hours ago
 PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.