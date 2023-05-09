European Commission Says Chinese, UAE Firms Could Send Military Goods to Russia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The European Commission proposes imposing an exports ban on Chinese and UAE companies as they allegedly supply Russia with dual-purpose goods, EUobserver reported on Tuesday, citing a European Commission document.

The Commission said that eight Hong Kong-based Chinese firms - Allparts Trading, Alpha Trading Investments, Asia Pacific Links, 3HC Semiconductors, King-Pai Technology, Sigma Technology, Sinno Electronics, and Tordan Industry - produced military goods, including microelectronics for missile guidance systems, and were "involved in the circumvention of (EU) trade restrictions" on Russia's defense industry, the report said.

The European Union is also planning to add UAE-based I Jet Global and Success Aviation Services to the dual-use ban, the report added.

In addition, several dozen Russian officials and entities, including two minor Russian banks could be included in the next package of sanctions against Russia, the report read, adding that most Russian banks, however, will continue to use the SWIFT system.

On Monday, the European Commission confirmed it had sent the proposal on the 11th package of Russia sanctions to EU members, with the discussion within the EU's Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) set for May 10. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen specified that the new package will focus on countering the circumvention of existing measures.