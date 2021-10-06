European Commission Says Committed to UK, France Reaching Compromise on Fisheries

The European Commission is committed to resolving the dispute between the United Kingdom and France over fisheries, Coordinating Spokesperson for the European Commission, Vivian Loonela, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The European Commission is committed to resolving the dispute between the United Kingdom and France over fisheries, Coordinating Spokesperson for the European Commission, Vivian Loonela, said on Wednesday.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Tuesday urged the European Commission to investigate London's compliance with agreements on fishing licenses, and warned that France might revise bilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom on a number of issues.

"On our side we remain absolutely engaged in making sure that we achieve a solution to this issue as soon as possible," Loonela said.

On September 28, the UK environmental ministry said it authorized 1,700 EU ships to fish in British waters. However, only 12 French fishermen out of 47 applicants were granted the license. The UK ministry noted that it is willing to continue working with France, and is ready to review additional documents submitted by those who were previously turned down.