UrduPoint.com

European Commission Says Committed To UK, France Reaching Compromise On Fisheries

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:38 PM

European Commission Says Committed to UK, France Reaching Compromise on Fisheries

The European Commission is committed to resolving the dispute between the United Kingdom and France over fisheries, Coordinating Spokesperson for the European Commission, Vivian Loonela, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The European Commission is committed to resolving the dispute between the United Kingdom and France over fisheries, Coordinating Spokesperson for the European Commission, Vivian Loonela, said on Wednesday.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Tuesday urged the European Commission to investigate London's compliance with agreements on fishing licenses, and warned that France might revise bilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom on a number of issues.

"On our side we remain absolutely engaged in making sure that we achieve a solution to this issue as soon as possible," Loonela said.

On September 28, the UK environmental ministry said it authorized 1,700 EU ships to fish in British waters. However, only 12 French fishermen out of 47 applicants were granted the license. The UK ministry noted that it is willing to continue working with France, and is ready to review additional documents submitted by those who were previously turned down.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France London United Kingdom September

Recent Stories

DAFZA contributes 11% to Dubai&#039;s non-oil trad ..

DAFZA contributes 11% to Dubai&#039;s non-oil trade in the first half of 2021

12 minutes ago
 Registration opens for Dubai Fitness Challenge 202 ..

Registration opens for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021

12 minutes ago
 New Commissioner Karachi orders DCs to make concer ..

New Commissioner Karachi orders DCs to make concerted efforts for resolution of ..

26 seconds ago
 Sweden halts use of Moderna vaccine for young adul ..

Sweden halts use of Moderna vaccine for young adults

27 seconds ago
 TCP to intervene if G-3 cotton price slip below Rs ..

TCP to intervene if G-3 cotton price slip below Rs 5000/40kg

29 seconds ago
 Islamabad Police holds Open Kutchery, resolves pub ..

Islamabad Police holds Open Kutchery, resolves public issues

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.