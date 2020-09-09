UrduPoint.com
European Commission Says Concluded Talks On Purchasing COVID-19 Vaccine With 6th Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:04 PM

European Commission Says Concluded Talks on Purchasing COVID-19 Vaccine With 6th Company

The European Commission on Wednesday announced concluding exploratory negotiations on purchasing a potential COVID-19 vaccine with the sixth partner German biotechnological company BioNTech, which is cooperating with the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The European Commission on Wednesday announced concluding exploratory negotiations on purchasing a potential COVID-19 vaccine with the sixth partner German biotechnological company BioNTech, which is cooperating with the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

"The European Commission has today concluded exploratory talks with BioNTech-Pfizer to purchase a potential vaccine against COVID-19. BioNTech-Pfizer is the sixth company with which the Commission has concluded talks, following Sanofi-GSK on 31 July, Johnson & Johnson on 13 August, CureVac on 18 August and Moderna on 24 August.

The first contract, signed with AstraZeneca, entered into force on 27 August," the press release said.

Under the contract, all EU Member States will be able to purchase the potential vaccine, as well as to donate it to lower and middle income countries or re-direct to European countries. The bloc is set to buy 200 million doses initially, and another 100 million if the vaccine proves to be efficient and safe.

