European Commission Says Croatia, Bulgaria, Romania Ready to Join Schengen Area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania have fulfilled the necessary conditions for full membership in the Schengen area, Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas said on Thursday.

"Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania are technically ready to join the Schengen area. They have done everything we asked of them and even more... Some remaining doubts are political in nature. The expansion of the Schengen area will make the EU stronger, including by improving control at external borders," Schinas said before a meeting of the Council of EU Interior Ministers.

On November 16, the Council confirmed that Croatia had met all the necessary requirements for joining the Schengen area, but disagreements remained over Bulgaria and Romania.

"I hope that common sense will prevail and we will be able to make a decision within the next few days," Schinas added.

Earlier in the day, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that France would vote for Romanian, Bulgarian and Croatian membership in the EU's free-movement Schengen Zone.

Meanwhile, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday that the EU should address issues of security, especially illegal immigration, before making decisions on the enlargement of the Schengen area, reaffirming his country's position that new countries should not be accepted for now. On December 2, media reported that the Netherlands wasn't ready to support Bulgaria's bid, while supporting Romania and Croatia's applications.

Currently, the Schengen area includes 26 countries, including 22 EU states, as well as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.