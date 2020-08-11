UrduPoint.com
European Commission Says Doubts Official Results Of Belarusian Presidential Election

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:56 PM

The European Commission has reasonable doubts about the official results of Belarusian presidential election, EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Peter Stano said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The European Commission has reasonable doubts about the official results of Belarusian presidential election, EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Peter Stano said Tuesday.

According to the official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is set to win in a landslide.

After the election was held on Sunday, Minsk and several other Belarusian cities saw protests.

"Based on the information we are receiving and we are seeing so far, there are reasonable doubts about the accuracy of the election results which were announced by the Central Electoral Commission," Stano told a press conference.

