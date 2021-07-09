European Commission Says EU Increasingly Concerned About Freedom of Press in Poland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Friday that Brussels was closely watching the situation with the media freedom in Poland, which was currently of great concern.

Earlier this week, the ruling Law and Justice Party proposed a law change in Poland that would ban non-European ownership of Polish media, a move seen by the critics as an attempt by the government to control the domestic media.

"We are indeed aware of the new legislative proposal changing the rules on broadcasting concessions in Poland. We need to look into the draft in more detail and we will monitor whether it proceeds towards adoption," Wigand told reporters, adding that "we are following with growing concern the situation of media freedom and pluralism in Poland.

"

The EU official added that the European Commission was also closely monitoring the situation with the TVN24 broadcaster, the license of which had not yet been renewed.

The TVN24 channel is known for exposing scandals involving Law and Justice Party lawmakers. The broadcaster has said in a statement that the proposed changes sought to silence the channel, whose license is getting expired on September 26.