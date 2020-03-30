UrduPoint.com
European Commission Says Fake News About Coronavirus Pandemic In EU On Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 08:12 PM

The European Commission calls for more preventive measures against the increasing spread of fake news about the COVID-19 pandemic in the European Union, a spokesman of the EU institution, Johannes Bahrke, said on Monday during a briefing in Brussels

"We are aware of an increasing number of false information about the coronavirus pandemic, we are concerned that some of that might also lead to public harm ... The commission will continue to monitor this very closely ... It is important that all actors are engaged in ensuring the dissemination of reliable information about the coronavirus pandemic," Bahrke said.

In addition, the EU is looking into external sources of fake news about the pandemic, according to the spokesman. Moreover, Facebook, Twitter, Google, microsoft and Mozilla are on board in the fight against the fake news, Bahrke added.

In mid-March, the World Health Organization named Europe as the new epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy, Spain, France, the UK, Germany, Switzerland are all among the top 10 countries most affected by the spread of the coronavirus.

