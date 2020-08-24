UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Says Finished Talks On Purchasing COVID-19 Vaccine With 5th Company

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:41 PM

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchasing COVID-19 Vaccine With 5th Company

The European Commission on Monday announced concluding initial negotiations on purchasing COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fifth company the United States' Moderna

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The European Commission on Monday announced concluding initial negotiations on purchasing COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fifth company the United States' Moderna.

The commission has already talked to Sanofi-GSK, Johnson & Johnson, CureVac and AstraZeneca.

"The European Commission has today concluded exploratory talks with Moderna to purchase a potential vaccine against COVID-19.

Moderna is the fifth company with which the Commission has concluded talks," the commission said in a statement.

If the deal moves forward, Moderna is expected to sell to the bloc 80 million doses initially, followed by another 80 million if the vaccine proves to be efficient and safe.

Moderna is developing its vaccine based on a messenger RNA delivery platform and a stabilized SARS-CoV-2 spike immunogen, which induces an immune response against the disease.

Related Topics

Company United States Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

11 minutes ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

1 second ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

7 seconds ago

WTO Largely Sides With Canada in Dispute Over US D ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Doctors Deny Navalny Had Traces, Symptoms ..

3 minutes ago

Syria Decries Pro-Turkish Forces' Move to Cut Wate ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.