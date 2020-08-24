European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchasing COVID-19 Vaccine With 5th Company

The European Commission on Monday announced concluding initial negotiations on purchasing COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fifth company the United States' Moderna

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The European Commission on Monday announced concluding initial negotiations on purchasing COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fifth company the United States' Moderna.

The commission has already talked to Sanofi-GSK, Johnson & Johnson, CureVac and AstraZeneca.

"The European Commission has today concluded exploratory talks with Moderna to purchase a potential vaccine against COVID-19.

Moderna is the fifth company with which the Commission has concluded talks," the commission said in a statement.

If the deal moves forward, Moderna is expected to sell to the bloc 80 million doses initially, followed by another 80 million if the vaccine proves to be efficient and safe.

Moderna is developing its vaccine based on a messenger RNA delivery platform and a stabilized SARS-CoV-2 spike immunogen, which induces an immune response against the disease.