European Commission Says Foreign Ministers To Discuss Hong Kong On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

European Commission Says Foreign Ministers to Discuss Hong Kong on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The situation in Hong Kong will be on the agenda of the video conference of the European Union's foreign ministers on Friday, the European Commission's spokeswoman said amid rising tensions over the Chinese central government's proposed security bill that has prompted protests in the administrative region.

Last week, the Chinese legislature proposed that security legislation be enacted in Hong Kong that would outlaw subversive and secessionist activity, in the wake of last year's sweeping protests against amendments to extradition law. Despite a ban on public gatherings amid the pandemic, rallies resumed in Hong Kong on Sunday amid fears that the legislation would trample civil liberties. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam backed the proposed legislation and promises that it will not hurt people's liberties.

"There will be a VTC [videoconference] of the foreign affairs ministers on Friday, and the ministers are expected to discuss China and related developments," Virginie Battu-Henriksson said at a briefing.

At a press conference following the talks, the EU would "tell more" on its position on the matter, she added.

When asked whether the bloc would roll out sanctions on China, the spokeswoman noted that sanctions are a part of the "tool box" and "an instrument that the EU can use in its foreign policy," but refrained from speculating on the issue before the meeting.

The official offered to see what will happen on Thursday and what will "come out of the discussion on Friday." China's National People's Congress is set to vote on the bill on Thursday.

Citing Friday's declaration by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, she recalled that the bloc "has a strong stake in the continued stability and prosperity of Hong Kong under the 'One Country Two Systems' principle" and sees consultations and respect for the city's freedoms as "the best way of proceeding with the adoption of national security legislation."

Beijing's security bill prompted US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien to suggest that the US might use sanctions against China. Moreover, State Secretary Mike Pompeo has said that Washington was not sure whether Hong Kong still maintained its high autonomy from China. The top diplomat suggested that the United States could change its policy towards the special administrative region since the special treatment the latter enjoyed from the US was conditional on a significant level of the autonomy.

