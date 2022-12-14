European Commission Says New Russia Sanctions May Be Approved Before December 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) European Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday that the European Union might agree on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia before the European Council summit on December 15.

"We hope that the leaders will (go forward with) the existing sanctions against Russia, while the ninth package of sanctions (will) be endorsed by member states before the European Council," Sefcovic said at a press conference after the EU General Council.

Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved eight packages of sanctions against Moscow.