European Commission Says New Sanctions Against Russia Will Affect 168 Organizations

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 04:50 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The ninth package of sanctions against Russia introduced by the EU will affect 168 organizations related to the military-industrial complex, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.

"Main restrictions are against 168 entities linked to RU military-industrial complex. (Total entities now sanctioned = 410)," Dombrovskis tweeted.

The new package of sanctions also expands "export restrictions on dual-use technologies, diminishing RU ability to wage its illegal war," such as chemicals, IT equipment, drones and electronics, the tweet read.

