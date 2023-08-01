Open Menu

European Commission Says No Formal Decision On EU Staff Evacuation From Niger Taken Yet

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 08:43 PM

The European Union has discussed the possibility of evacuating its staff from conflict-torn Niger, but no formal decision has been taken on the issue, European Commission Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday

"We are monitoring the situation minute by minute. The EU has decided to offer EU personnel the possibility to leave on a voluntary basis following the current coup d'etat in Niger, but we have not taken any formal decision to evacuate our personnel there. The presence of the EU staff remains at the moment," Massrali told a briefing.

The spokesperson also said that the EU had not received any assistance requests from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

"Up until now we have not received any request from ECOWAS.

So, if we do receive a request, we will analyze it," she said.

On July 26, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.

On July 30, ECOWAS gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president to power or it could use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Moreover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country.

