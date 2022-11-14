European Commission Says Pay Transparency Vital for Eliminating Gender Pay Gap

The European Commission considers pay transparency vital to fighting the gender pay gap in the European Union, European Commission Vice President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova and European Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli said on Monday

- MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) :The European Commission considers pay transparency vital to fighting the gender pay gap in the European Union, European Commission Vice President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova and European Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli said on Monday.

"We need to empower women so that they can fulfill their potential. However, an important piece of the puzzle is missing: pay transparency. Transparency contributes towards ending gender bias in pay from the outset and empowers workers to enforce their right to equal pay for the same work or work of equal value," the officials said in a statement published by the commission ahead of European Equal Pay Day.

According to the European Commission, the gender pay gap in the bloc reaches 13%, meaning that women earn 13% less than men for the same amount of work.

November 15 is a symbolic day to raise awareness about the gender imbalance in employment across the EU.

Promoting gender balance in education and employment constitutes one of the EU's key priorities, with the Gender Equality Strategy launched by the European Commission in 2020 to boost women's economic empowerment and ensure their equal opportunities in the labor market. Nonetheless, the EU is still facing a gender imbalance in employment and earnings.