European Commission Says Poland's New Media Bill Endangers Pluralism

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:07 PM

Poland's new bill restricting foreign ownership of media endangers freedom of speech and pluralism in the country, European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Poland's new bill restricting foreign ownership of media endangers freedom of speech and pluralism in the country, European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Monday.

"The vote that took place on Friday put further pressure on the media sector in Poland. The law may result in forced change of ownership in media companies and poses severe risks to media freedom and pluralism in Poland," Wigand told a briefing.

Last Friday, Poland's ruling Law and Justice party rushed the controversial legislation through parliament. Limiting the Polish broadcast licenses only to media owned by companies from the European Economic Area, the law would primarily target the TVN broadcaster, owned by the United States' Discovery Inc.

through a company registered in the Netherlands.

US Ambassador to Poland Bix Aliu said Washington is "extremely disappointed" with developments and urged Polish President Andrzej Duda to repeal the legislation.

The bill was first approved by the lower house in August before being rejected by the opposition-controlled upper house in September. It will need to be signed by Duda to become law.

