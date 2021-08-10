European Commission Says Polish Decision to Scrap Disciplinary Chamber for Judges Noted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The European Commission has noted Poland's recent decision to scrap the disciplinary chamber for judges, Adalbert Jahnz, the commission's spokesman, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in August, Warsaw announced the dissolution of the chamber to end disagreements with Brussels.

"It is something of which we can take note and we will carefully analyze. There is no change to the deadlines that have been put in place by the infringement procedure in process. We are expecting a piece of information from the Polish authorities by August 16," Jahnz told a press briefing.