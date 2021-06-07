European Commission Says Post-Pandemic Hardships May Boost Radicalization

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The EU's executive branch warned member states on Monday that socio-economic impact of the pandemic could lead to a rise in extremist sentiments in the medium to long term.

In its conclusions, the European Commission said that the outbreak's effect on the terrorist threat had been limited so far but its longer-term consequences could prove to be "a favourable breeding ground for extremist narratives.

"Some (violent) far-left, far-right and Islamist extremist groups have already incorporated COVID-19 into their narratives, and this might pose security challenges in the medium and long term," it said.

The commission noted that extremist groups had increased their presence online since lockdowns begun. Counterterrorism operations had too gone online, making the response more difficult.