European Commission Says President Juncker to Skip Upcoming G7 Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker will not be able to attend the upcoming G7 summit on doctors' recommendation, the deputy chief spokeswoman for the commission, Natasha Bertaud, said Monday.

Earlier this month, the commission president cut his holiday short to have emergency gallbladder surgery.

"His doctors have specified that he should not travel at this time, and we are therefore also able to confirm that he will not be able to attend this weekend's G7 meeting," the spokeswoman said.

She added that the surgery had been successful.

The summit will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Biarritz in France.