UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Says President Juncker To Skip Upcoming G7 Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

European Commission Says President Juncker to Skip Upcoming G7 Meeting

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker will not be able to attend the upcoming G7 summit on doctors' recommendation, the deputy chief spokeswoman for the commission, Natasha Bertaud, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker will not be able to attend the upcoming G7 summit on doctors' recommendation, the deputy chief spokeswoman for the commission, Natasha Bertaud, said Monday.

Earlier this month, the commission president cut his holiday short to have emergency gallbladder surgery.

"His doctors have specified that he should not travel at this time, and we are therefore also able to confirm that he will not be able to attend this weekend's G7 meeting," the spokeswoman said.

She added that the surgery had been successful.

The summit will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Biarritz in France.

Related Topics

France Biarritz Sunday

Recent Stories

State Duma Council Formed Commission to Investigat ..

25 seconds ago

Working women plead for special quota in Naya Paki ..

27 seconds ago

Pakistan's movement exhibition held at Nashtar Hal ..

28 seconds ago

Zardari, Talpur's judicial remand extended till Se ..

30 seconds ago

Greek PM on EU tour in bid to soften fiscal target ..

7 minutes ago

Arrangements for medical entry test finalized

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.