European Commission Says Proposed Steps On Turkey's Drilling Off Cyprus To EU Leaders

European Commission Says Proposed Steps on Turkey's Drilling Off Cyprus to EU Leaders

The European Commission and the EU diplomatic service have proposed several possible measures on Turkey's drilling off Cyprus coast to EU leaders, Maja Kocijancic, the spokesperson for the vice president of the commission and EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The European Commission and the EU diplomatic service have proposed several possible measures on Turkey's drilling off Cyprus coast to EU leaders, Maja Kocijancic, the spokesperson for the vice president of the commission and EU foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said Thursday.

Cyprus objects to Turkey's plan to drill for natural resources in the Eastern Mediterranean. The two countries disagree on maritime borders.

"I can confirm, that as mandated by the European Council in June, the commission and the European External Action Service have this week put forward options to the council on appropriate measures to be taken in response to Turkey's drilling activities in Eastern Mediterranean. And it's obviously now for the council to take this forward," Kocijancic told reporters.

