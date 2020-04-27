UrduPoint.com
European Commission Says Southern Yemen Separatism Complicates Peace Process

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:02 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Separatists in southern Yemen risk undermining the peace process in the war-torn country, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Monday.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) said over the weekend it would rule the southern provinces alone, breaking a Saudi-mediated deal it signed with the UN-backed Yemeni government in November.

"The announcement of the STC undermines this agreement and complicates the UN-led process to bring the war in Yemen to an end and lay ground to the process of stabilizing the country," Peter Stano said at a daily briefing.

He called the power-sharing deal a step toward alleviating the suffering of millions in Yemen and urged the separatists and the government who formed an uneasy alliance to fight Houthi rebels to stick to the provisions of the Riyadh accord.

