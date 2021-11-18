UrduPoint.com

European Commission Says To Hold Only Technical Talks On Migrants With Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:28 PM

The European Commission will only hold technical contacts with Belarus on migrants, spokesman Eric Mamer on Thursday, adding that this will not affect issue of imposing new sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The European Commission will only hold technical contacts with Belarus on migrants, spokesman Eric Mamer on Thursday, adding that this will not affect issue of imposing new sanctions.

"There is no question with negotiating with (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko's regime.

We will hold technical talks with the UN agencies and the Belarusian counterparts in order to facilitate the repatriation of the people in the border," Mamer said during the the commission's briefing.

The spokesman also said that the work on the EU sanctions is now "finalized."

"In terms of sanctions, nothing has changed our position remains as it was before when it comes to Belarus," Mamer added.

