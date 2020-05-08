European Commission Says Will Deliver 1.5Mln Masks to EU States to Help Fight COVID-19

The European Commission said on Friday that it would deliver 1.5 million medical masks out of 10 million purchased to 17 EU member states and the United Kingdom over the coming days to help protect health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The European Commission said on Friday that it would deliver 1.5 million medical masks out of 10 million purchased to 17 EU member states and the United Kingdom over the coming days to help protect health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over the coming days, 1.5 million medical masks will be delivered to 17 Member States and the UK to protect healthcare workers against coronavirus. This latest EU mask delivery is part of a new Commission funded purchase of 10 million masks via the Emergency Support Instrument to provide direct support to Member States to mitigate the immediate consequences of the pandemic and anticipate the needs related to the exit and recovery," the commission said in a press release.

According to the press release, the commission will deliver 1.5 million masks to the EU member states and regions in need each week over the coming six weeks.

The European Commission has allocated 3 billion Euros ($3.3 billion) from the EU budget to directly support the member states' health care systems with 2.7 billion euros being channeled through the Emergency Support Instrument and 300 million euros through the rescEU the first ever common European reserve of medical equipment set up in April to help countries affected by the coronavirus.