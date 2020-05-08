UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Says Will Deliver 1.5Mln Masks To EU States To Help Fight COVID-19

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:49 PM

European Commission Says Will Deliver 1.5Mln Masks to EU States to Help Fight COVID-19

The European Commission said on Friday that it would deliver 1.5 million medical masks out of 10 million purchased to 17 EU member states and the United Kingdom over the coming days to help protect health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The European Commission said on Friday that it would deliver 1.5 million medical masks out of 10 million purchased to 17 EU member states and the United Kingdom over the coming days to help protect health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over the coming days, 1.5 million medical masks will be delivered to 17 Member States and the UK to protect healthcare workers against coronavirus. This latest EU mask delivery is part of a new Commission funded purchase of 10 million masks via the Emergency Support Instrument to provide direct support to Member States to mitigate the immediate consequences of the pandemic and anticipate the needs related to the exit and recovery," the commission said in a press release.

According to the press release, the commission will deliver 1.5 million masks to the EU member states and regions in need each week over the coming six weeks.

The European Commission has allocated 3 billion Euros ($3.3 billion) from the EU budget to directly support the member states' health care systems with 2.7 billion euros being channeled through the Emergency Support Instrument and 300 million euros through the rescEU the first ever common European reserve of medical equipment set up in April to help countries affected by the coronavirus.

Related Topics

UK Budget United Kingdom April From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses surge in infections with more t ..

29 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE&#039;s solidarity w ..

49 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on Army Chief

53 minutes ago

Italy Intends to Boost Investments in Ukraine, Str ..

11 seconds ago

‘Umar Akmal neither showed remorse nor did apolo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.