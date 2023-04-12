Close
European Commission Seeks To End Trump-Era Tariffs On Steel, Aluminum Imports-Executive VP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 08:57 PM

European Commission Seeks to End Trump-Era Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum Imports-Executive VP

The European Commission reiterated its commitment to reach an agreement with the US by October to eliminate Trump-era tariffs on steel and aluminum, its Executive Vice President said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The European Commission reiterated its commitment to reach an agreement with the US by October to eliminate Trump-era tariffs on steel and aluminum, its Executive Vice President said on Wednesday.

"Both sides are seriously engaged. We are working with a deadline of October this year in mind; that's when we need to reach this agreement," Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said at an American Enterprise Institute event.

He outlined "three key parameters" the EU had in mind for a sustainable solution: "First, it needs to put a definite end to the Trump tariffs; as you know we reached some interim solution...which respects historical trade volumes between EU and US in these sectors.

Second, it needs to be WTO- compatible...we don't want to engage in solutions which undermine (a) multilateral rules-based trading system, and (third), it needs to align and respect our different approaches on greening our economy."

Dombrovskis noted that he would be meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday to discuss the agreement.

In March 2018, then-US President Trump imposed tariffs of 25% on certain steel imports and 10% on certain aluminum imports from the EU in the name of national security. An interim solution was reached in 2021 to remove the tariffs, replacing them with a quota system.

