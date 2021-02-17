UrduPoint.com
European Commission Sees More Attempts To Create Fake COVID-19 Vaccines - President

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

European Commission Sees More Attempts to Create Fake COVID-19 Vaccines - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The European Commission is seeing more and more attempts to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccines amid the general drive to vaccinate the population, the head of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Wednesday.

"I think in a crisis like this, you will always have people who seek to benefit or to profit from the problems of others and we see a growing number of fraud and fraud-attempt related to the vaccines. We are fighting this trend," von der Leyen said.

Those who purchase black market COVID-19 vaccines are taking severe risk, the head of the commission said.

