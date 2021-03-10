UrduPoint.com
European Commission Sets 2030 Digital Targets

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 02:23 PM

The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled a road-map to navigate the digital transition of the European Union by 2030, setting a number of targets from developing a quantum computer to accelerating the roll-out of 5G networks

The package, named Digital Compass, will help channel funds for the digital transition, and mobilize private investment, as well as push EU member states to work together to "fill in gaps in critical technologies." "For us, making this digital decade a successful one means to become this prosperous, confident and open partner that we want to be in the world," European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager told a press conference.

The EU's executive arm proposed flagship projects that include the development of the first European quantum computer by 2025, in an apparent effort to catch up with countries like the United States and China.

It also aims to produce 20 percent of the world's cutting-edge semiconductors, deploying 10,000 climate neutral highly secure edge nodes and covering all populated areas with 5G by 2030.

It envisages a more robust digital economy that has three out of four companies using cloud computing services, big data and artificial intelligence, and more than 90 percent of small- and medium-sized companies reaching at least a basic level of digital intensity with the number of EU unicorns doubled.Digital and green transitions have become priorities within the European Commission.

