MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer on Tuesday declined to comment on French President Emmanuel Macron's recent remarks that the EU should stay away from the US-China confrontation over Taiwan and be guided by own interests in relations with Beijing.

On Sunday, following his visit to China, Macron said that Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the United States and China over Taiwan conforming to "the American rhythm," calling on Europeans to "wake up" and think about their own interests.

"We do not comment on positions taken by European leaders," Mamer told a briefing when asked to comment on Macron's statement.

The European Union has a "very clear position" on China and Taiwan as it adheres to the one-China principle, according to Mamer.

Macron paid an official visit to China last week, during which he praised Beijing's role in the international arena and underlined the importance of bilateral French-Chinese relations in various spheres.

During the trip, Macron held 1.5-hour talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with State Council Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji.

The situation around Taiwan has once again escalated after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.