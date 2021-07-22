UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Spokesman Says Nord Stream 2 Not Project Of Common EU Interest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:40 PM

European Commission Spokesman Says Nord Stream 2 Not Project of Common EU Interest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The European Commission's spokesman expressed the belief on Thursday that the Nord Stream 2 was not a project of common European interest, and also qualified Ukraine as a reliable transit partner, vowing to facilitate negotiations on transit deal continuation.

"Nord Stream 2 is not a project of common European interest. Nevertheless, the commission's objective has always been to ensure that Nord Stream 2, if built, should operate in a transparent and non-discriminatory way with the appropriate degree of regulatory oversight and in line with international and the EU's energy law," the spokesman told a press briefing.

"Ukraine is a reliable transit country and the EU facilitated the current transit agreement that runs until 2024, based on EU energy rules applied in Ukraine, and we stand ready to facilitate discussions on a prolongation of this transit agreement," the spokesman continued.

The commission intends to discuss with EU member states "details of the implementation of this agreement to ensure that any measures are well-coordinated in line with the spirit of solidarity."

Related Topics

Ukraine Nord Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirates takes off to Miami

55 minutes ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

2 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC refutes Human Rights Watch allegations conc ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.