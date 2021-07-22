European Commission Spokesman Says Nord Stream 2 Not Project of Common EU Interest

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The European Commission's spokesman expressed the belief on Thursday that the Nord Stream 2 was not a project of common European interest, and also qualified Ukraine as a reliable transit partner, vowing to facilitate negotiations on transit deal continuation.

"Nord Stream 2 is not a project of common European interest. Nevertheless, the commission's objective has always been to ensure that Nord Stream 2, if built, should operate in a transparent and non-discriminatory way with the appropriate degree of regulatory oversight and in line with international and the EU's energy law," the spokesman told a press briefing.

"Ukraine is a reliable transit country and the EU facilitated the current transit agreement that runs until 2024, based on EU energy rules applied in Ukraine, and we stand ready to facilitate discussions on a prolongation of this transit agreement," the spokesman continued.

The commission intends to discuss with EU member states "details of the implementation of this agreement to ensure that any measures are well-coordinated in line with the spirit of solidarity."