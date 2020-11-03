UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Still Awaits UK's Response To EU's Letter Regarding Brexit Violations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:13 PM

European Commission Still Awaits UK's Response to EU's Letter Regarding Brexit Violations

The European Commission still did not receive the United Kingdom's response to a letter regarding London's violations of the Brexit agreement, Daniel Ferrie, the commission's spokesman, said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The European Commission still did not receive the United Kingdom's response to a letter regarding London's violations of the Brexit agreement, Daniel Ferrie, the commission's spokesman, said on Tuesday.

"We sent a letter of formal notice on October 1 to the UK for breaching its obligations under the withdrawal agreement. As you know, it had until the end of the month to submit its observations to that letter. Today, I can confirm that the EU has received no reply from the UK," Ferrie said during an online press briefing.

The spokesman added that the EU is considering the next steps, including issuing a reasoned opinion on UK's violations, and wants to achieve the "full, timely and effective implementation" of the withdrawal agreement.

In September, the UK government tabled the internal market bill, which goes sideways with the Brexit agreement, according to the European Union.

The EU demanded official clarification of the bill and sent a letter to the UK on October 1. London was supposed to respond within one month.

In addition to the UK's internal market bill, which appears to alter certain state aid and customs regulations in Northern Ireland that were agreed in the Brexit agreement, the issues of workers' rights, environmental regulations and fisheries remain among the main sticking points in the UK-EU negotiations.

The UK left the EU in January but remains under the current EU trade terms. However, if no trade deal is secured before the transition period expires on December 31, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come into effect starting in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the EU. The UK has rejected the possibility of extending the transition period despite disagreements.

Related Topics

World European Union London Ireland United Kingdom Brexit January September October December Border Market From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

GCC condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

28 seconds ago

Dubai Economy finds full compliance to COVID-19 gu ..

15 minutes ago

'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Eta hits Nicaragua ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan students vow to carry on after deadly unive ..

2 minutes ago

KLM pilots agree to take pay cut for bailout: airl ..

2 minutes ago

AI tool provides more accurate flu forecasts: Stud ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.