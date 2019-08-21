UrduPoint.com
European Commission Supports Denmark In Refusal To Discuss Greenland Sale With US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:23 PM

European Commission Supports Denmark in Refusal to Discuss Greenland Sale With US

The European Commission fully supports Denmark's unwillingness to engage in any talks on the potential sale of Greenland to the United States, the deputy chief spokeswoman for the commission, Natasha Bertaud, said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The European Commission fully supports Denmark's unwillingness to engage in any talks on the potential sale of Greenland to the United States, the deputy chief spokeswoman for the commission, Natasha Bertaud, said on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has postponed a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, set for September, because she called Trump's idea to buy Greenland "absurd" and was reluctant to discuss the sale during the US president's visit.

"On this the commission fully subscribes to and supports the position that has been expressed both by the prime minister of Denmark and the government of Greenland," Bertaud said at a press briefing.

Trump earlier confirmed that he was really interested in the possibility of buying Greenland, the biggest island in the world that has belonged to Denmark for centuries. The island is of strategic importance for the development of the Arctic. The US Air Force has had the Thule Air Base in the northwestern part of Greenland since 1943.

