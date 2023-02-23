European Commission Suspends Use of TikTok on Corporate Devices

The European Commission said on Thursday that it decided to temporarily ban the use of video sharing platform TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, on its corporate devices due to security reasons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The European Commission said on Thursday that it decided to temporarily ban the use of video sharing platform TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, on its corporate devices due to security reasons.

"To increase its cybersecurity, the Commission's Corporate Management board has decided to suspend the use of the TikTok application on its corporate devices and on personal devices enrolled in the Commission mobile device service. This measure aims to protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyber-attacks against the corporate environment of the Commission," the commission said in a statement.

Currently, TikTok access from government devices is prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government.