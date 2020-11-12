European Commission, Sweden to Meet to Discuss Humanitarian Situation in Yemen

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The European Commission and Sweden will hold a high-level humanitarian meeting on Thursday over the situation in Yemen, which is facing a crisis, the EC said in a statement.

"The EU is fully committed to support the people in need in Yemen.

The coronavirus pandemic is further deteriorating the situation of vulnerable people who face the world's worst humanitarian crisis," Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said.

"I warmly welcome the Humanitarian Senior Officials Meeting, which will allow us to take stock of our collective efforts to tackle the crisis," Lenarcic said.