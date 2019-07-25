UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Takes Greece, Spain To EU Court Of Justice Over Data Protection Law

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:37 PM

European Commission Takes Greece, Spain to EU Court of Justice Over Data Protection Law

The European Commission said on Thursday it was taking Greece and Spain to the EU Court of Justice after the countries failed to turn the EU data protection directive into the national legislation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The European Commission said on Thursday it was taking Greece and Spain to the EU Court of Justice after the countries failed to turn the EU data protection directive into the national legislation.

"The European Commission decided today to refer Greece and Spain to the Court of Justice of the EU for failing to transpose the EU rules on personal data protection (the Data Protection Law Enforcement Directive)," the European Commission said in a statement.

In 2016, the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament agreed on Directive (EU) 2016/680 on the protection of the personal data.

The directive was due to be transposed into national law by May 6, 2018. However, Spain and Greece failed to do so.

"The lack of transposition by Spain and Greece creates a different level of protection of peoples' rights and freedoms and hampers data exchanges between Greece and Spain on one side and other Member States who transposed the Directive on the other side," the statement said.

Now Greece faces a $1.4 million fine, while Spain may pay $5.8 million.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Fine Spain Greece May 2016 2018 Million Court

Recent Stories

India seeks release of crew from UK tanker seized ..

20 seconds ago

Shafiq Afridi, independent MPA, announces joining ..

22 seconds ago

Belgium hits all-time high temperature of 40.6 Cel ..

25 seconds ago

New Controller BISE Peshawar assumes charge

27 seconds ago

Govt taking steps for providing jobs to youth: Min ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 25 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.