European Commission Takes Greece, Spain to EU Court of Justice Over Data Protection Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The European Commission said on Thursday it was taking Greece and Spain to the EU Court of Justice after the countries failed to turn the EU data protection directive into the national legislation.

"The European Commission decided today to refer Greece and Spain to the Court of Justice of the EU for failing to transpose the EU rules on personal data protection (the Data Protection Law Enforcement Directive)," the European Commission said in a statement.

In 2016, the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament agreed on Directive (EU) 2016/680 on the protection of the personal data.

The directive was due to be transposed into national law by May 6, 2018. However, Spain and Greece failed to do so.

"The lack of transposition by Spain and Greece creates a different level of protection of peoples' rights and freedoms and hampers data exchanges between Greece and Spain on one side and other Member States who transposed the Directive on the other side," the statement said.

Now Greece faces a $1.4 million fine, while Spain may pay $5.8 million.