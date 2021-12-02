UrduPoint.com

European Commission Takes Romania, Spain To EU Court Over Failure To Tackle Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:19 PM

European Commission Takes Romania, Spain to EU Court Over Failure to Tackle Pollution

The European Commission said on Thursday that it was transferring two environmental cases against Romania and one against Spain to the EU Court of Justice for further consideration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The European Commission said on Thursday that it was transferring two environmental cases against Romania and one against Spain to the EU Court of Justice for further consideration.

"The Commission decided today to refer Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union in two cases - for failing to comply with EU rules to tackle industrial pollution and to adopt an air pollution control programme," a statement from the Commission said.

The first case was initiated after Romania failed to ensure that three of its plants operate in compliance with the Industrial Emissions Directive to eliminate air pollution. In the second case, Romania has not passed its first national air pollution control program under another EU directive, to reduce certain gas emissions.

Also on Thursday, the EU Commission referred Spain to the same court for its failure to comply with the Nitrates Directive requirements, which are binding for all the EU members. The Commission sent two warning letters to Madrid in 2019 and in 2020 about unsatisfactory endeavor of the country's authorities to monitor waters and detect those polluted or vulnerable to nitrates pollution.

"The Commission considers that efforts by the Spanish authorities have to date been unsatisfactory and insufficient and is therefore referring Spain to the Court of Justice of the European Union," the statement said.

The Nitrates Directive is a part of the EU Water Framework Directive and is one of the main tools to preserve water from agricultural pollution.

Related Topics

Water European Union Madrid Same Spain Romania Gas 2019 2020 All From Court

Recent Stories

Gold price up by Rs 850 per tola 02 Dec 2021

Gold price up by Rs 850 per tola 02 Dec 2021

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court declares reinstatement of 68 ..

Islamabad High Court declares reinstatement of 68 employees as void

1 minute ago
 China's service trade up 12.7 pct in Jan.-Oct.

China's service trade up 12.7 pct in Jan.-Oct.

1 minute ago
 Strength of Islamabad police to be increased: Shei ..

Strength of Islamabad police to be increased: Sheikh Rashid

1 minute ago
 Islamabad police to promote friendly police ecolog ..

Islamabad police to promote friendly police ecology

1 minute ago
 World Diabetes Day observed at Kuwait Teaching Hos ..

World Diabetes Day observed at Kuwait Teaching Hospital

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.