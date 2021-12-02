European Commission Takes Romania, Spain to EU Court Over Failure to Tackle Pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The European Commission said on Thursday that it was transferring two environmental cases against Romania and one against Spain to the EU Court of Justice for further consideration.

"The Commission decided today to refer Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union in two cases - for failing to comply with EU rules to tackle industrial pollution and to adopt an air pollution control programme," a statement from the Commission said.

The first case was initiated after Romania failed to ensure that three of its plants operate in compliance with the Industrial Emissions Directive to eliminate air pollution. In the second case, Romania has not passed its first national air pollution control program under another EU directive, to reduce certain gas emissions.

Also on Thursday, the EU Commission referred Spain to the same court for its failure to comply with the Nitrates Directive requirements, which are binding for all the EU members. The Commission sent two warning letters to Madrid in 2019 and in 2020 about unsatisfactory endeavor of the country's authorities to monitor waters and detect those polluted or vulnerable to nitrates pollution.

"The Commission considers that efforts by the Spanish authorities have to date been unsatisfactory and insufficient and is therefore referring Spain to the Court of Justice of the European Union," the statement said.

The Nitrates Directive is a part of the EU Water Framework Directive and is one of the main tools to preserve water from agricultural pollution.