European Commission Thoroughly Checking Its Transparency Register Amid Bribery Scandal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The European Commission is checking every detail on the transparency register for commissioners in view of the alleged corruption at the European Parliament, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

On Friday, the Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar.

"The allegations against the vice president of the European Parliament (Eva Kaili) are of at most concern, very serious. It is a question of the confidence of people in our institutions. This confidence entrusted to our institutions, needs higher standards of independence and integrity," von der Leyen said during a joint press conference with head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol in Brussels.

The official noted that she proposed the creation of an independent ethics body that covers all EU institutions to ensure that everybody follows the same control mechanisms, as well as share high standards for independence and integrity.

"We are checking every detail on the transparency register. We have very clear rules for all commissioners, we look into that in view of what has happened at the European Parliament and here we have to check how the situation is," von der Leyen said, adding that if any kind of new information occurs, the commission will have "to act and react to that."

The transparency register is a database that lists organizations that try to influence the law-making and policy implementation process of the EU institutions. In particular, the register makes visible whose interests are being pursued, by whom and with what budget.

