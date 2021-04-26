UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission To Aid India In Handling Resurgence In Coronavirus Cases

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:07 PM

European Commission to Aid India in Handling Resurgence in Coronavirus Cases

EU Commission prepares humanitarian response to the surge in COVID-19 in India in a form of medical oxygen devices and medications, Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) EU Commission prepares humanitarian response to the surge in COVID-19 in India in a form of medical oxygen devices and medications, Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Monday.

"India has mainly asked for medical oxygen and antiviral drugs," Ujvari said at a press conference, adding that the Commission was in close contact with EU member states regarding the matter.

He specified that Ireland has already offered 700 oxygen concentrators, while France and Germany have also voiced their intention to participate in the assistance campaign to India.

According to the spokesman, the Commission is holding discussions with the EU states on the coordination of humanitarian aid to India through the so-called civil protection mechanism, led by the commission itself and set up to boost cooperation between the European nations to provide emergency response to related situations within and outside the bloc.

The mechanism was activated on Friday, the official noted, adding that additional help to India is to be confirmed: "in the next few hours or days."

When asked whether the EU authorities plan to ban travel between Europe and India, an EU spokesman reiterated the bloc's recommendation to refrain from non-essential trips from outside Europe and vice versa.

India ranks second in the world in the number of coronavirus infections, with the latest data showing a total of 17.3 million cases, 14.3 million related recoveries and 195, 234 fatalities confirmed in the country, as of Monday, while daily numbers of infections continue to stand at over 350,000.

Related Topics

India World Europe Drugs France Germany Ireland From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak Army personnel visits different areas to ensur ..

2 minutes ago

DC urges citizens to strictly implement COVID-19 S ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Calls on EU, US to Refrain From Interfering ..

2 minutes ago

Borrell Expects 'More Progress' on Reforms From Se ..

2 minutes ago

Colleges, schools to remain closed till May 17 due ..

5 minutes ago

US Congressman Doug Collins From Georgia Announces ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.