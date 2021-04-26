European Commission to Aid India in Handling Resurgence in Coronavirus Cases

EU Commission prepares humanitarian response to the surge in COVID-19 in India in a form of medical oxygen devices and medications, Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) EU Commission prepares humanitarian response to the surge in COVID-19 in India in a form of medical oxygen devices and medications, Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Monday.

"India has mainly asked for medical oxygen and antiviral drugs," Ujvari said at a press conference, adding that the Commission was in close contact with EU member states regarding the matter.

He specified that Ireland has already offered 700 oxygen concentrators, while France and Germany have also voiced their intention to participate in the assistance campaign to India.

According to the spokesman, the Commission is holding discussions with the EU states on the coordination of humanitarian aid to India through the so-called civil protection mechanism, led by the commission itself and set up to boost cooperation between the European nations to provide emergency response to related situations within and outside the bloc.

The mechanism was activated on Friday, the official noted, adding that additional help to India is to be confirmed: "in the next few hours or days."

When asked whether the EU authorities plan to ban travel between Europe and India, an EU spokesman reiterated the bloc's recommendation to refrain from non-essential trips from outside Europe and vice versa.

India ranks second in the world in the number of coronavirus infections, with the latest data showing a total of 17.3 million cases, 14.3 million related recoveries and 195, 234 fatalities confirmed in the country, as of Monday, while daily numbers of infections continue to stand at over 350,000.