European Commission to Ban Chinese 5G Suppliers From Own Network - Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

European Commission will ban China's Huawei and ZTE from its 5G telecoms networks in line with recommendations adopted three years ago, the commissioner for internal market said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The European Commission will ban China's Huawei and ZTE from its 5G telecoms networks in line with recommendations adopted three years ago, the commissioner for internal market said Thursday.

The European Union adopted a cybersecurity toolbox in 2020 that defined suppliers of 5G technology that are subject to "highly intrusive" third-country laws on national intelligence and data security as "high-risk."

"The Commission will implement the 5G toolbox principles to its own procurement of telecoms services, to avoid exposure to Huawei and ZTE," Thierry Breton said in a statement.

He chided EU member states for acting too slowly to restrict or ban Chinese tech vendors from the core parts of their telecoms networks. To date, he said, only 10 of 27 EU nations have acted to restrict or ban Huawei and ZTE.

"This is too slow, and it poses a major security risk and exposes the Union's collective security, since it creates a major dependency for the EU and serious vulnerabilities," Breton said.

The EU industry chief said the rest of the bloc should act without further delay and deal with what he described as "critical dependencies" that posed a risk to EU members' common security.