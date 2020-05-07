UrduPoint.com
European Commission To Continue Working Remotely Until May 25 Due To COVID-19 - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:28 PM

European Commission to Continue Working Remotely Until May 25 Due to COVID-19 - Spokesman

Non-critical staff will continue teleworking at the European Commission's sites in Belgium, Luxembourg and Italy "at least" until May 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic, spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Non-critical staff will continue teleworking at the European Commission's sites in Belgium, Luxembourg and Italy "at least" until May 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic, spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Thursday.

"Taking into account the situation in our host member states, we have decided that the measures currently in place at the commission, meaning that all non-critical staff is in teleworking mode, these measures will be extended, at least until the 25th of May for our sites in Belgium, Luxembourg and Italy," Ujvari said during a press conference.

According to the spokesman, the EU institution already has a plan to gradually return to a normal working mode, however, its implementation depends largely on the countries that host the commission's sites.

Ujvari added that 61 employees of the European Commission have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The institutions of the European Union are currently closed for visitors, including reporters and most of the staff are working remotely.

