European Commission to Convene Global Health Summit in Italy in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday plans to convene a global health summit in Italy in 2021.

"It is clearer than ever that we must discuss the question of health competences. And I think it is an urgent task to do this for the conference on the future of Europe.

And finally, because it was a global crisis we need to learn global lessons. This is why along with [Italian] Prime Minister [Giuseppe] Conte and the Italian G20 presidency next year, I will convene a global health summit next year in Italy. This will show Europeans that our Union is there to protect them all," Von der Leyen said at the 2020 State of the European Union debate.