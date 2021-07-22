European Commission to Discuss US-German Nord Stream 2 Deal With EU Countries - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The European Commission would like to discuss the agreement between the United States and Germany on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with the EU countries, spokesman Tim McPhie said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Germany and the United States published a joint statement to allow the completion of Nord Stream 2 without the threat of US sanctions. Germany pledges to take all necessary action, including sanctions, to prevent Russia from pursuing "aggressive political ends by using energy as a weapon." Berlin also commits to "utiliz[ing] all available leverage to facilitate an extension of up to 10 years to Ukraine's gas Transit agreement with Russia," which expires in 2024.

"The Commission intends to discuss with the [EU] member states the details of the implementation of this agreement to ensure that any measures are well-coordinated in the line with the spirit of solidarity. Of course, we are happy to discuss this with our international partners too," McPhie said during a briefing.

The Nord Stream 2 project provides the construction of a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline, which will supply up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany. The United States had been opposing the project since its inception in 2012, and imposed sanctions on the pipeline in 2019. However, the decision to allow its completion comes as Washington is focused on building closer ties with its European allies and partners, including Germany.

Meanwhile, Kiev still protests the pipeline's construction, expressing concern that Russia will stop gas transit through Ukraine to Europe, which is vital for Ukraine's economy. Russia has repeatedly said that the project is purely commercial, not political, expressing readiness to continue using Ukraine's transport capacities to transport gas to Europe, despite building additional pipelines.