European Commission to Discuss Wednesday Steps to Contain Coronavirus Spreading in Europe

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) European commissioners will discuss on Wednesday the situation around the novel coronavirus and the EU member nations' steps toward containing the virus spreading in Europe, a spokesperson for the European Commission said at a briefing on Tuesday.

At this meeting, two European commissioners will present information on the matter, the spokesperson added.

He said that the European Commission was making effort to follow the situation at every possible level.